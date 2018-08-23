Media’s role in drug operations

I learned through my staff that in a column by my fellow columnist in this paper, Lloyd Suarez, a member of the press, is reportedly included in the PNP list of those involved in drugs because he used to sign an inventory of drug operations conducted by PDEA, and for which he was given money as gasoline allowance.

There are two points for discussion on the matter. First is the media signing an inventory sheet after anti-drug operations, and second is on receiving money to at least bear the expenses for gasoline.

As regard the first, there is no issue for media signing the inventory sheet as it is within the sphere of RA 9165, otherwise known as Comprehensive Law on Dangerous Drugs Act. Such law requires a member of the press and an elected official to serve as independent witnesses during an inventory of the items seized.

This is part of due process. This procedure is very crucial as there are cases that are dismissed just based on these technicalities. Hence, the presence of the press is significant on this stage.

With regard to receiving money, that is another story. I learned from the same column the circumstances as to why the reporter accepted the money of minimal amount. I also learned that it was my anchorman/reporter Arnold Bustamante, who happens to be the president of Defense PNP Press Corps, as the one who made the said suggestion.

For that reason, I talked to Mr. Bustamante, hence I understand his explanation. He is just realistic about the real situation of the media people in Cebu, especially those who belong to small media networks. Hence, he made a suggestion to PDEA, PNP and other units that those reporters who are asked to witness in the inventory should be given incentive amounting to P500 to P1,000 at least for gasoline allowance.

He narrated that there are times when they are called to witness a drug operation during night time and in far place. This is burdensome on the part of the reporter who draws money from his own pocket. There is another problem later when the reporter is summoned in court to testify.

I perfectly understand Mr. Bustamante and I believe he gave the suggestion in good faith. Nevertheless, I advised him to withdraw such a suggestion, and if it became a practice already in their beat assignments, to stop the same. Aside from the legal and ethical issues, I am more concerned not to be misinterpreted in this crucial time of the war on drugs.

In the meantime, I just hope that the PNP would just be considerate especially if the amount was just so minimal. I hope such kind of deal would not happen again. I also appeal to our law enforcement units, especially PDEA-7, as their personnel are all new now, not to offer monetary considerations to Cebu reporters.