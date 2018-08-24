Cebu City starts prohibition on vandalism

The Cebu City government has started implementation of the anti-vandalism ordinance on Friday (August 24).

The Anti-Vandalism Ordinance of 2018 defines vandalism ‘as the willful act that damages or defaces property belonging to another person or to the public’.

Those who will violate the ordinance for the third time may face a fine of P5,000, or imprisonment of 8 months to 1 year, or both.

The ordinance covers graffiti, a form of popular street art. / USJ-R Intern Delte Letigio