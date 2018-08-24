N. Bacalso shooting: Woman shot in the head by motorcycle riding gunmen

A motorcycle tandem shot a woman who is in her 50s while on board her red colored SUV while near the Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) located along Natalio Bacalso Avenue, said Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO) head Nagiel Bañacia.

Bañacia posted on his Facebook page that the victim, who sustained gunshot wounds on her head and left face, already appears to be dead since she is no longer breathing and is already without any pulse.

The suspects, Bañacia said fled on board their getaway motorcycle.

Cebu City Policemen have already responded to the shooting alarm.

