DOLE-7 to hear Liwayway employees complaint vs management

The management of Liwayway Marketing Corporation and about 400 workers who went on strike will meet at the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) on Wednesday (August 29) for the hearing of the labor complaints filed by the employees.

Elven Cambaya, president of the workers’ union, said the management failed to comply with the agreements made during their first dialogue last July 19.

Cambaya also expressed concern over the outcome of their case with the sudden change in DOLE-7 leadership.