Kids with cancer join psychosocial activity

CHILDREN under the care of the “Pangga-a Sab Ko” program of Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Cebu with the support of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. took time out to celebrate life with a get-together with their parents and guardians, volunteers, and benefactors at the Beverly View place in Cebu City last August 11.

Children with cancer who are currently undergoing treatment and those who have graduated from the program (survivors) participated in the psychosocial activity.

Therapists from the Family, Adolescents, Children Educational Therapeutic Center (FACET) facilitated the activity.

The Sacred Heart School Hijas de Jesus Alumni Association Class of ’93 further boosted the children’s spirits by giving them and their families birthday cakes, teddy bears, and basketballs, among others.

Other sponsors of the event were the Cebu City government, Austine Development Corp., Southern Islands Hospital School of Nursing Class ’82, Psychosomatherapia Clinic, Ms. Marilou Alcalen and Family, Mr. Abel Amodia, Ms. Gina Limbasan, Engr. & Mrs. Jennifer Varquez, Mr. Xerxes Paul Ignacio, Birhen sa Regla Clinic, Mr. Elyas Abella and Family, Mr. and Mrs. Rolando Tan, and Ms. Estrella Dereche.