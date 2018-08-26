Government service continues in Daanbantayan

I AM not hiding.

This was the statement of Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot after reports that he had gone into hiding as he feared for his safety. The mayor said that he preferred to limit public exposure for security reasons.

“On the issue that I am hiding, let me reiterate my statement made after that failed ambush on me and my family — that I am not in hiding but I preferred to lay low and limit my exposure for security reasons as I perform my job away from the prying eyes of interested parties,” he said in press statement.

“And that is why, under the present circumstances, my temporary absence, has to happen or must happen. That is what victory requires,” said Loot, quoting philosopher Sun Tzu.

Vice Mayor Gilbert Arrabis had earlier said they still communicated with Loot and sent him documents that needed his signature.

Loot, on the other hand, said the mayor is a figurehead who makes sure that all other heads of offices continue their functions, responsibilities and accountability to the public.

“That is how a leader should run his command, threatened or not. Leadership may sometimes be unseen but it should always be felt,” he added.

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III earlier said he did not receive a formal request from Loot to go on leave.

“As long as he transacts official business, he continues to perform his work as mayor, mahimo ra man na sa balay lang (I think it can still be done in the house),” Davide said on Friday.

The governor said he understood Loot’s situation and sees no problem with him bringing his work home, for which Loot expressed his gratitude to the governor.

“Mga kaigsuonan, I am not remiss in my job, you government personnel are performing your jobs according to my guidance through your Department Heads, under the system I earlier mentioned. You implement projects, plans and programs, deliver basic services and you are being paid on time, that is basically the function of the mayor,” Loot added.

President Rodrigo Duterte had tagged the mayor as a drug protector and repeated his accusations against Loot during his recent visit to Cebu last Aug. 21, when he said the former police general wasted people’s funds on his education at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) only to become a drug protector.

Last May 13, Loot and his family were ambushed by unidentified men who fired at their vehicle after they had docked at the Port of Maya in Daanbantayan.

Two drivers, a nanny of Loot’s grandchildren, and a porter standing nearby were wounded.

“Your mayor has to live to fight another day. As what I’ve kept on repeating, as servant leader, I need to survive life so I can give others a better life,” Loot said.