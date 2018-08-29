Engineer from south Cebu is new DPWH-7 director

ENGINEER Edgar Tabacon, who hails from Moalboal town in southern Cebu, is the new regional director of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7).

Tabacon, who is also the former DPWH-8 regional director, replaced Engineer Ador Canlas as the DPWH-7 regional director on Aug. 29 (Wednesday).

In a phone interview, Canlas described Tabacon as one of the best regional directors in the country.’

“Yes, he’s good, he’s very good. He’s one of the best regional directors,” said Canlas.

Tabacon was also formerly the assistant director of DPWH-8, and assistant director of DPWH-7.

“He’s a Cebuano. He will know the dynamics of the region,” Canlas said.

Canlas has yet to receive his new assignment.

Canlas also said that Tabacon would continue the ongoing projects in Cebu such as the construction of an airport runway in Siquijor, UN underpass in Mandaue, feasibility studies on increasing the road capacity of Talisay, Minglanilla and Naga roads and the contruction of an expressway from Naga. /USJ-R Intern Zena V. Magto