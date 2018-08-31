Fishers warned: Stern penalties for those caught using Danish seine

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) cautioned fishermen to refrain from using Danish Seine, or even possessing its paraphernalia otherwise, stern penalties await them.

This is after Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol has approved the amendment of the Fisheries Administrative Order no. 246-1 which imposes a fine of P2 million and P20,000 for operators and fishermen who will be caught with the Danish seine paraphernalia last July 5.

But Dandy Soria, a member of the Northern Cebu Commercial Fishing Operators Association (NOCCOFOA) said that this move has greatly affected their fishing operations.

Soria said the government should provide an alternative way for the fishermen and fishing operators to have sufficient catch.

Danish seine fishing makes use of fishing nets with weights on its edges in order to catch fish species found on the ocean floor.

Environmentalists worry that the dragging of the Danish Seine on the ocean floor will damage the coral beds.

On Thursday, BFAR-7 legal officer Kim Labasan led the orientation of the new policy to 24 boat operators from Northern Cebu. / Zena Magto, USJ-R Intern