Gabatan is now town mayor

WITH the death of the two top officials of Ronda town within less than a year of each other, the former first councilor, now Vice Mayor Rocky Gabatan is expected to assume as town mayor.

When Ronda Vice Mayor, lawyer Jonah John Ungab was gunned down last February, Gabatan, who was then the first councilor, took his place. Now, with the death of Ronda Mayor Mariano Blanco, Gabatan will take over his position following the rule of succession.

Department of Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7) Assistant Regional Director Ma. Lousella Lucino said Gabatan will automatically fill the mayoralty position left vacant by the death of Blanco.

But as to who will take over the vice mayoralty position, will have to be referred to the DILG Central office especially that the second councilor Jay-Ann Cañete has resigned to take another job abroad and was succeeded by third councilor Harold James Llego .

“Mo refer pa mi ani unsay paagi sa DILG,” he said.

He added that they will endorse another candidate to complete the council seats left vacant.

“That can be filled up but needs party nomination. We have a process to follow in filling up the vacant positions,” Lucino explained.

Disbelief

Meanwhile, Gabatan still could not believe that he would have to level up as the town’s local executive.

“Wala gyod ko magdahom nga masangko og ingon aning panghitabo (I did not expect that it will come to this point),” he said in a phone interview.

He said he will continue the unfinished programs Blanco had started during his last term in the office.

Gabatan recalled a conversation he had with Blanco last Tuesday.

“Gahapon (Tuesday) gipatawag ko niya para sa umaabot na fiesta celebration para sa nightly activities. Mao among gipanghisgotan nga kon wala siya ako ang mo message,” said Gabatan.

But because of Blanco’s sudden death, Gabatan said the town council agreed during an emergency meeting yesterday to postpone the LGU night on Thursday and instead, offer a prayer vigil for Blanco.

The town fiesta is on Sept. 14 and 15 in honor of their patron saint Our Lady of Sorrows.