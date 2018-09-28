South Korean dealer to set up firearms production in PH

A South Korean arms dealer apparently made a mark on President Rodrigo Duterte that it was the first booth he visited at the 3rd Asian Defense, Security and Crisis Management Exhibition and Conference (ADAS) 2018 in Pasay City on Wednesday night.

S & T Motiv Co., Ltd took part in the biennial defense expo held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, alongside its new partner in the Philippines, the United Defense Manufacturing Corp. (UDMC).

According to S & T Motiv president and chief executive officer Kijoon Yu, he first met Mr. Duterte in June when the President visited South Korea and the firearms manufacturer, and the Korean Ministry of National Defense conducted a presentation of the company and its products.

Yu told the Inquirer on Thursday that he was even able to take a selfie with Duterte.

He noted that when the President walked to their booth, they were the only company with whom he took pictures with.

Gene Cariño, UDMC chairman and CEO, said that when Yu discussed the joint venture agreement between S&T Motiv and UDMC which was signed on Tuesday, “He was very happy. He was very pleased with the business model of producing firearms here (in the Philippines). He said that’s what he wants.”