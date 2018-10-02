Man shot dead in Pasil fish port

A man was killed after he got into a heated argument in Barangay Pasil Fish Port, Cebu City on Tuesday (October 2).

Police identified the victim as Randel Maguilimotan, while the suspect was Jerry Cabido.

According to PO2 Redentor Vaño, both were teasing each other which later turned into a heated argument, prompting Cabido to draw out his gun and shoot Maguilimotan.

The victim was immediately brought to the hospital but was declared dead hours later.

Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation after the suspect eluded arrest.