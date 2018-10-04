Suspected member of Ozamis robbery group killed in police shootout

A still unidentified man was killed in a police shootout near Deca Homes 4, Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday (October 3).

The victim was believed to be 40 years old, with a medium built, and was allegedly a member of the Ozamis robbery group.

Supt. Mark Gifter Sucalit, Lapu-Lapu City Intelligence Branch (CIB) chief, said the intelligence personnel from Ozamis City coordinated with them after learning the whereabouts of the robbery group.

Upon approaching to a group of men who had a drinking session, the police officers were greeted with gunshots.

The cops reiterated and neutralized one of the men while two others were able to escape.

The dead body is currently laid at the Sure Life Funeral Homes in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

