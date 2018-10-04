Cebu City gives additional aid to Naga landslide victims

Officials from the Cebu City Government are now in Naga City to provide additional assistance to the victims of the landslide in Barangay Tinaan.

Workers and department heads of the Cebu City Hall turned over more than P50,000 worth of cash assistance to Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong on Thursday morning (October 4). Employees of the Cebu City Hall and residents of the city donated the cash money.

Barug Team Rama-PDP Laban councilors Raymond Alvin Garcia and Renato Osmeña Jr. also provided additional cash assistance to Chiong.