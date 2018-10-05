Six persons still missing as retrieval ops end today

IS it now time to heal and move on?

The search and retrieval operations in the landslide-hit barangay of Tinaan in Naga City will be terminated today, 17 days after the tragedy buried occupants of at least 57 houses last September 20.

At 7 a.m. today, a Holy Mass will be offered for the victims, the local government unit (LGU) and the emergency responders.

“In solidarity with the bereaved families and relatives of the victims and survivors, and to the whole community of the City of Naga, we enjoin all LDRRM Officers and their responders, other groups and organizations who helped in one way or another in the search, rescue and retrieval operations, to attend the Holy Mass tomorrow, Saturday at the Ground Zero, 7:00 in the morning,” a post of the official page of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) read.

The Incident Management Team (IMT) had decided to stop the retrieval operations earlier this week but continued on upon the request of the families of those who are still missing.

At least six persons remain unaccounted for as of Friday. But officials said it is also possible that the missing persons are among those two unidentified bodies and 13 body parts.

Meanwhile, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said he hopes the retrieval operations would have continued in order to provide peace of mind and closure to those left behind.

“Of course, I hope they continue but I do not know the implications in the part of our authorities. Maybe it is beyond their means,” said Palma.

“In the context of the Filipino culture, at least we are consoled if we see the bodies and we give them proper burial,” he added.