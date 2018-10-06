Call center agent’s family decries slow pace of rob-slay probe

The family of Loraine Temple, the call center agent who was robbed and killed in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, has expressed their disappointment about the slow pace of the investigation on the death of the youngest member of their family.

May Temple-Maravilles, elder sister of Temple, said in an interview on Saturday that since her sister was killed no one from the police nor any government authorities went to them to get their side or even update them on the investigation.

Temple was robbed and killed along Pope John Paul Ave. in Barangay Mabolo at past 2 a.m. last Thursday.

“I am very disappointed. At least show us unsay nahitabo (to my sister). Murag walay gibuhat walay pagkabana (I’m very disappointed. At least show us what happened (to my sister). It seemed like they did not do anything. They do not care),” said Maravilles.

She said that it was even a challenge to get the police report about what happened to our sister.

“Kami pa nidool nila. Mangayo sa report sa nahitabo sa akong manghod (We approached the police to ask for a police report about what happened to our sister),” said Maravilles on how difficult it was to get the report.

She called on the police to take action so that her sister’s death would not be in vain.

However, in a separate interview, Senior Supt. Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office chief, asked the family and the public to be patient with their investigation.

“Di naman namin yun (the case of Temple) kinakalimutan. As of now on going yung investigation natin at patuloy pa rin yung tracker team natin sa paghahanap and identify the suspects (We had not forgotten (the case of Temple). As of now, our tracker team continues to find and try to identify the suspects),” said Garma.

She also said that they still had not yet identified the suspects but they continued to be hopeful that the killing of Temple would be solved.

Temple’s wake is at St. Peter Imus.

Maravilles said that on Monday her body would be brought to Zamboanga City where she would be buried.