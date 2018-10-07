Tourists now safe after marine incident in Bohol
The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG – 7) is conducting a search and rescue operation after a motor yacht ran aground in the waters off Talibon town in Bohol on Saturday (October 6).
LTJG Michael Encina, the spokesperson of PCG-7, said the vessel Motor Yacht Mags Royal is now being towed by their team to a safer area.
Encina added that at least six Chinese tourists who were on board the yacht were safely transferred. There were no reported casualties in the incident.
