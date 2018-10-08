Mocha Uson fumes over reports she was fired, cries ‘fake news’

Resigned Assistant Communications Secretary Mocha Uson fumed on Monday over what she described as “fake news” about her supposed dismissal from her post.

Uson vehemently denied an INQUIRER.net report that she was allegedly fired by President Rodrigo Duterte.

“If you stand by your source, ilabas niyo kasi paninirang puri na ito. Paninirang puri na talaga ito,” she said in an interview at the Senate.

(If you stand by your source, name them because this is defamation. This is really defamation.)

“Ang tagal kong nagpigil pero mga p***ng-*n*ng ganyang paninira sa akin, huwag namang ganyun. Laban din tayo,” she said.

(I’ve been trying to hold it back but that [expletive] defamation, don’t do that. I’ll fight back.)

Contrary to the report, Uson insisted that she had resigned from her post.

She even noted the statement of Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go about her resignation as well as Malacañang’s statement that the President had already accepted her decision.

“Tapos biglang maglalabas ang Inquirer ng breaking news, according daw sa kanilang source, ako daw ay sinibak, pinatalsik ni Pangulong Duterte,” Uson said.

(Then Inquirer suddenly broke this news that according to their source, I was fired by President Duterte.)

“Meron akong pruweba na hindi totoo ‘yun, kaya mag-ingat po sana tayo sa ibinabalita natin at nakakagalit po yan…” she added.

(I have proof that it’s not true, so let’s be careful about what we are reporting because that’s infuriating…)

Asked about her proof, Uson said: “Ang dami, andyan na e. Andyan na. Resignation lahat. Pag uusap namin ni Sir Bong.

“In fact, galit na galit si Sir Bong dahil dyan sa inilabas na paninira, fake news na walang katotohanan,” she added.

(There’s a lot of proof. It’s there. It was a resignation. Sir Bong and I talked. In fact, Sir Bong is very angry because they released this fake news that has no inkling of truth.)

Uson also used the issue as the reason to announce her intention to run for office in the 2019 elections.