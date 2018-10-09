Coast Guard rescues passengers after Cebu-bound vessel ran aground off Danajon Bank, Bohol

The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas rescued 67 passengers from the M/V South Pacific after it ran aground in Danajon Bank in Bohol on Tuesday (October 9).

PO3 Eljun Espaldon from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG -7), said they received the report regarding the incident around 3:57 a.m.

Espaldo said the passenger/cargo vessel came from Bato, Leyte and is bound for Cebu City.

The rescued passengers are expected to arrive at Aduana Wharf around 11 a.m. today after they were transfers to PCG’s rescue vessel.