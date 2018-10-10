Cubacub Councilor, companion injured in another shooting incident in Mandaue City
The Barangay Councilor of Cubacub in Mandaue City and a companion were injured after a motorcycle tandem blocked their way at noontime today, and fired shots at them while along P. Burgos Street in Barangay Alang-Alang.
Councilor Edgar Bihag sustained a gunshot wound on his body but he remained conscious when brought to a nearby hospital, police said.
Also injured was one of his two companions, while they were on board the barangay-owned dump truck.
Bihag’s group was traversing P. Burgos Street located near a mall in Mandaue City and were believed to be headed to the city proper.
The shooting happened at least six hours after a motorcycle-for-hire driver was also shot dead by a still unidentified suspect in Barangay Cambaro earlier this morning.
