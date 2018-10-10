Hamada’s killer falls, points to husband as mastermind

AFTER hiding for more than a month, the suspect in the killing of a Japanese businesswoman finally fell into the hands of the law.

GB Bertulfo, 29, was arrested on Tuesday in South Hills Barangay Tisa, Cebu City in a buy-bust operation jointly conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) and the Mambaling and Punta Princessa Police Stations.

Bertulfo was the alleged gunman in the ambush last Aug. 24 of Junko Hamada, the president of BEAMS Corp., an export company based in Talisay City.

The 71-year-old Japanese national was on her way home to Barangay Capitol Site when two assailants riding a motorcycle ambushed her along N. Bacalso Ave.

Based on their investigation, the police initially identified two persons as directly involved in the killing. One of the two was Maryjane Aguilar who was arrested a few weeks ago in another drug bust.

Aguilar was said to be the backrider of Bertulfo when the crime was committed.

Upon police questioning, Aguilar admitted that she and Bertulfo are in a relationship and pointed to her partner as the killer of Hamada.

Supt. Melvin Montante of CIDG-7 said that through Aguilar, they were able to track down Bertulfo.

The break

Montante said they got a break when an informant told them that Bertulfo was about to sell a handgun and illegal drugs. The buy-bust was then set.

On Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 9), operatives finally collared Bertulfo and recovered a caliber .45 pistol and two medium packs of suspected shabu from him.

Husband is mastermind

In an interview with Cebu Daily News, Bertulfo admitted to his participation in the killing of Hamada but insisted that the plan to terminate the businesswoman was allegedly hatched by Aguilar and the victim’s husband whom police refused to name pending investigation.

He added that Hamada’s husband and Aguilar were having an affair.

The original plan, according to Bertulfo was for him to drive the motorcycle with Aguilar as the shooter.

But the plan changed when the magazine of the handgun fell while they were about to ambush Hamada. He said that after Aguilar picked up the magazine he decided to finish off the victim.

“Actually ni sugot ko sa maong plano tungod kay matud sa ako ni Maryjane sir nga para to sa kaugmaon sa among anak,” Bertulfo said.

(Actually I only agreed to the plan after Maryjane told me that it was for the future of our child)

Chief Insp. Randy Caballes of the Mambaling Police Precinct, said that the case was already considered closed with the arrest of the gunman.

More charges

Caballes said that aside from the murder charge they earlier filed against Bertulfo and Aguilar, they will also file charges of illegal possession of firearms and illegal drugs against Bertulfo.

Caballes also revealed that a murder charge will also be filed against the husband of Hamada. /with Reporter Nestle L. Semilla