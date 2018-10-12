Family claims Cortes was a victim of mistaken identity

He was a victim of mistaken identity.

This was the cry of the family of PO3 Micahel Santino “Micmic” Cortes who was among the three men who were shot dead by still unidentified suspects while traversing the barangay road in Pooc, Talisay City on board his service vehicle, shortly after noontime on Friday.

“Kahibaw naka Digong. Aw, sa kadaghang tawng nahitaboan, hinaot unta, hinaot lang nga kining mga gipang suffer sa mga tagtungod karun kay dili mahitabo nimo,” said a younger sister of Cortes who refused to be named.

Cortes and his two companions were on board a Kia Sorento with plate number JDU 934 when two still unidentified gunmen peppered bullets on his vehicle.

The group was on their way home to the neighboring Barangay of Biasong where Cortes lives.

The two other fatalities were identified as Dennis Patiluna and Jose Soroño.

Patiluna was Cortes’ driver while Soroño was the one seated at the back seat.

A fourth victim was a scavenger identified as Crecensiana “Zenie” Ranghus, who happened to pass by the area, when what was believed to be an ambush incident was happening.

His younger sister said that PO3 Cortes was a victim of mistaken identity.

Delia Comedero, another sister of Cortes, said her brother was never involved in the illegal drugs.

She said that her Cortes was even well loved in Talisay City.

Comedero said that he was not also the PO2 Michael Cortez whose name appears on the narco list which President Rodrigo Duterte released in August 2016.

“Dili na siya mao! Micahel Santino na siya! Di na mao naa sa lista ni Digong,” said Comedero.

The name appearing of Duterte’s narco list was spelled as Michael Cortez while her brother’s name is Micahel Santino Cortes, she added.