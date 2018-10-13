Nalzaro seeks inhibition of Cebu City prosecutors over libel raps files by Osmeña’s son

Tri-media personality Bobby Nalzaro will ask the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office to inhibit from handling the libel case filed against him by the son of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

In a text message sent to Cebu Daily News, Nalzaro said he will answer the complaint lodged against him by Ramon Miguel Osmeña in court.

“First move is to ask the entire Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office to inhibit. Reason: they are receiving a monthly allowance from the city government upon the discretion of the mayor. The complainant is the son of a city’s executive. He (the mayor) can influence the fiscal handling the case,” Nalzaro said.

“That is his right if he feels being maligned. I’ll face it in the proper forum,” he added.

Miguel accused Nalzaro of maligning his reputation when the broadcaster tagged him in his column as having engaged in the illegal butane canister refilling business.

This is the 27th libel case filed against Nalzaro.