68th Palanca Awards ceremony Winning writers honored

It was a night of celebrating literary excellence as the 68th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature honored the authors of the competition’s winning entries recently at the Peninsula Manila in Makati City.

A total of 54 writers, 28 of which were first-time awardees, were chosen as this year’s batch of winners. Two authors each bagged prizes in two separate categories. A total of 20 regular categories were opened this year. The winning entries were evaluated and chosen by an elite roster of literary personalities from various fields.

This year’s awarding ceremony had as Speaker and Guest of honor multi-awarded writer Alfred “Krip” Yuson. He was conferred the Gawad Dangal ng Lahi for his contributions to the Philippine literary scene, including novels, poetry collections, short fiction, essays, and children’s stories. Yuson is a recipient of 13 Palanca Awards across various categories and was elevated to the Palanca Hall of Fame in 2001.

Following is the list of winners of the 68th Palanca Awards:

Kabataan Division

Kabataan Sanaysay – Paglaya Mula sa Pagtakas by Jack Lorenz Acebedo Rivera, 1st prize; Sino ang Lumansag sa Lunday ni Lola Basyang? by Jacob Renz R. Ambrocio, 2nd prize; and Gulugod sa Pagsibol ng Binhi by Maria Jamaica S. Columbres, 3rd prize.

Kabataan Essay – Worlds Behind Words by Floriane T. Taruc, 1st prize; Boundless by Jaz Varon Villanueva, 2nd prize; and A Passage to Reading by Jana Gillian Ang, 3rd prize.

Filipino Division

Maikling Kuwento – Gina by Eugene C. Soyosa, 1st prize; Ang Kanonisasyon ng mga Santa Santino by Andrew A. Estacio, 2nd prize; and Tatlong Proposisyon ng Puting Hangin by Luna Sicat Cleto, 3rd prize.

Maikling Kuwentong Pambata – Ang Higad at ang Paru-paro by Jerwin Eileen G.C. Tarnate, 1st prize; Siyap ng Isang Sisiw by Eugene Y. Evasco, 2nd prize; and Maraming-Maraming-Marami by Early Sol A. Gadong, 3rd prize.

Sanaysay – Amoral Ang Siyensya Subalit May Boses Din Ang Mga Maso by Engr. Gil A. Dulon Jr., 1st prize; Kambak-kambak by Adelma L. Salvador, 2nd prize; and Hindi Ako Dalisay by Iza Maria G. Reyes, 3rd prize.

Tula – Luna’t Lunas by Paul Alcoseba Castillo, 1st prize; Ang Babae sa Balangiga at iba pang Tula by Mark Anthony S. Angeles, 2nd prize; and Ang Bata sa Panahon ng Ligalig: Mga Tula sa loob at labas ng Bayan ng San Diego by Noel Galon; 3rd prize.

Tula Para sa mga Bata – Paumanhin ng Kuting by Paterno B. Baloloy Jr., 1st prize; Himbing na Kuting at iba pang Tula sa Ilalim ng Araw by Will P. Ortiz, 2nd prize; and Klik Madyik by Noel P. Tuazon, 3rd prize.

Dulang May Isang Yugto – Kaharian ng Pinto by Michelle Josephine G. Rivera, 1st prize; Tao Po by Maynard Gonzales Manansala, 2nd prize; and River Lethe by Allan B. Lopez, 3rd prize.

Dulang Ganap ang Haba – no winners (1st prize and 2nd prize), San Nicolas (Ang Sarsuwela) by Rolin Cadallo Obina, 3rd prize.

Dulang Pelikula – 11 Septembers by James Ladioray, 1st prize; John Denver Trending by Arden Rod B. Condez, 2nd prize; and Pandanggo sa Hukay by Andrian M. Legaspi, 3rd prize.

Regional Division

Short Story-Cebuano – Baradero by Januar E. Yap, 1st prize; Sunog by Dave T. Pregoner, 2nd prize; and Dili Baya ko Bugoy by Leoncio P. Deriada, 3rd prize.

Short Story-Hiligaynon – Sa Lum-ok Sang Imo Suso by Early Sol A. Gadong, 1st prize; Haya by Alice Tan Gonzales, 2nd prize; and Candelaria by Dulce Maria V. Deriada, 3rd prize.

Short Story-Ilokano – Gasanggasat by Ariel Sotelo Tabag, 1st prize; Sarming by Paul Blanco Zafaralla, 2nd prize; and Nakakidem-a-Simumulagat by Jaime M. Agpalo Jr., 3rd prize.

English Division

Short Story – Describe the Rapture by Joe Bert Lazarte, 1st prize; Pigs by Francis Paolo M. Quina, 2nd prize; and The Final Bullet by Matthew Jacob F. Ramos, 3rd prize.

Short Story for Children – no winners (1st prize and 2nd prize), I Have Two Mothers by Maryrose Jairene Cruz-Eusebio, 3rd prize.

Essay – Buhay Pa Kami: Dispatches from Marawi by Jefry Canoy, 1st prize; Some Days You Can’t Save Them All by Ronnie E. Baticulon, 2nd prize; and Origin Story by Chuck D. Smith, 3rd prize.

Poetry – Self-portrait with Plastic Bag by Rodrigo V. Dela Peña Jr., 1st prize; The Gods who Dissolved under our Tongues and other Poems by Shane Carreon, 2nd prize; and To Desire in Liturgy by Jose Luis B. Pablo, 3rd prize.

Poetry written for Children – Lola Elina Maria’s Savory-Sweet Cookbook of Poetry by Maria Amparo Nolasco Warren, 1st prize; Of Monsters, Math and Magic by Sigrid Marianne P. Gayangos, 2nd prize; and Brave, Undying Warriors by Roselle Eloise B. Bunayog, 3rd prize.

One-act play – Burying Mamang in Sugar by Katrina M. Bonillo, 1st prize; Senator Pancho Aunor’s Blue Balls of Despair and Disillusionment by Joe Bert Lazarte, 2nd prize; and Leavings by Luciano Sonny O. Valencia, 3rd prize.

Full-length play – Mango Tree by Beryl Andrea P. Delicana, 1st prize; Symphony by Patrick James M. Valera, 2nd prize; and Toward the Fires of Revolution by Dominique La Victoria, 3rd prize. /PR