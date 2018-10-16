Drug surrenderee killed in Mandaue City

A drug surrenderee was gunned down by still unidentified suspects riding on board a motorcycle while along A.C. Cortes Avenue, Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City at past 1 a.m. on Tuesday (October 16).

Wendel Tampos, 38, died from multiple gunshot wounds on his body.

Tampos, a resident of VAMO in Barangay Paknaan, was standing on the road when the motorcycle tandem suddenly appeared and shot him several times, said Chief Insp. Aldrin Villacampa, Chief of Centro Police Station.

Police are yet to identify Tampos’ gunman and the motive for his killing.

Villacampa said that Tampos surrenderred in 2015.

Responding policemen recovered four spent cartridges from a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

Villacampa said they do not discount the posibility that the killing was drug-related.