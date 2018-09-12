Man found lifeless in Talisay City

The Talisay City Police is now investigating the cause of death of a lifeless man who was found in a shanty in Sitio Ilang-Ilang, Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City at past 1 p.m. on Tuesday (September 11).

PO1 Sherlyn Repel, desk officer, identified the fatality as Eddie Villejo, 70. Repel said that a security guard of a subdivision found the victim’s body.

A certain Theresita Oriarte recognized the victim, being the caretaker of her house. Oriate adopted Villejo since November 2017.

Police investigators who responded in the area found traces of blood in the victim’s body.