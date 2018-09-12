Bizman seriously wounded in ambush

A 56-year old businessman was seriously wounded after he was shot by an unidentified assailant inside his establishment in Barangay Cabancalan, Mandaue City on Wednesday morning (September 12).

Johnson Sy Chiaoco, the owner of a paint store, is still in critical condition after he sustained a gunshot wound in the head.

Police investigation revealed that the victim had just arrived at the establishment at past 7 a.m. when an unidentified man entered the gate and suddenly shot the victim.

Police have yet to identify the suspects and the motive behind the killing.