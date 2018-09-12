Coast Guard to cancel sea trips in Cebu

All sea trips in Cebu will be cancelled on Thursday (September 13) in anticipation of Ompong.

The Philippine Coast Guard made the announcement on Wednesday (September 12).

On the other hand, Al Quiblat Jr., chief of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Mactan, said light to moderate rains are expected in the Visayas due to the intensified southwest monsoon or habagat.

Quiblat also said the monsoon will bring rains and thunderstorms, which could possibly cause flooding and landslides.