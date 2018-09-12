Cebu City government to partner with private firms to improve traffic system
The Cebu City Government is planning to partner with private firms to improve the traffic system in the city.
Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo said it is high time to upgrade and repair the city’s traffic management system, which is used to man traffic such as traffic lights, and detectors of traffic volume.
Guardo said this kind of arrangement is just one of the solutions to issues on traffic congestion in Cebu City.
