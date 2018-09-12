MOL-Magsaysay Inaugurates New Maritime Educational Facility



Advancing the global shipping industry through innovative education The MOL Magsaysay Maritime Academy (MMMA) will be officially inaugurated today at September 12, 2018 in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, Philippines.

MMMA is a joint venture between Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), one of the largest shipping companies in the world and Magsaysay Maritime Corporation (Magsaysay), one of the largest providers of seafarers for the global maritime industry.

MOL and Magsaysay have worked together for over twenty years to develop a professional and competent Filipino and non-Filipino workforce talent pool at the Magsaysay Institute of Shipping also in Dasmariñas.

To meet the increasingly complex skills required today with innovative education, MOL and Magsaysay are establishing MMMA as a premier maritime higher educational institution based in the Philippines to develop Filipino and regional students to be the future leaders in the global maritime industry.

At present, the global shipping industry is facing challenges such as increasingly stringent global regulations and compliance, changes in technology, and aging demographics in developed countries, among others. MMMA aims to develop cadets who are equipped to be truly global seafarers with innovative and world-class education.

The 13.7-hectare facility houses a Ship-In Campus, Student Complex, Academic Building, and Student Dormitory—all of which are targeted towards providing students with a real-life working environment and develop them.

The academy has state-of the-art facilities, well-trained and proficient faculty, and a curriculum meeting the demands of the changing maritime industry.