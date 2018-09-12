More investments seen in Cebu-Fujian ‘friendship’

CEBU Gov. Hilario Davide III is looking forward to more investors coming to Cebu after forging “friendship” with the Province of Fujian in China.

Davide arrived in Cebu on Tuesday after a five-day trip to Fujian, China to attend the China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT).

“We were invited by the provincial government of Fujian to the China International Fair for Investment and Trade. We also had the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Cebu province and the Fujian province to promote the building of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road,” Davide told reporters on Wednesday.

The 21st Century Maritime Silk Road (MSR) is the sea route that is part of a Chinese initiative to increase investments and collaboration across the historic Silk Road, including the regions of East Asia, Southeast Asia, East Africa, West Asia and Southern Europe.

On Wednesday evening, the Cebu province hosted a dinner meeting at the Capitol Social Hall for a delegation from Fujian province headed by Gov. Tang Dengjie.

The two governors signed a covenant of Friendship Province Relationship, equivalent to a sister city relations, during the event.

Davide also said that two cities in Cebu – Danao and Mandaue – will also forge a sister city agreement with two cities of Fujian – Putiang and Nan’an respectively.

Davide said the new relationships developed would be expected to draw more opportunities in trade and tourism for Cebu.