Schools tapped for voters registration

A MULTI-SECTORAL alliance of youth groups, the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation of Cebu province and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) launched an initiative yesterday aimed at registering 10,000 voters in the province.

The First Time Voter’s Network (FTVN) which kicks off today seeks to tap universities and colleges in Cebu as off-site registration centers for next year’s elections. The deadline for registration is on Sept. 29.

Some of the schools that will serve as off-site registration centers include Cebu Normal University (CNU), Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU) and the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu). The FTVN will also help in conducting voters education.

“We have a module (that will teach) youth (voters) on how to (vote wisely),” said Bon Luzon, executive director of the Center for Youth Participation and Development Initiatives.