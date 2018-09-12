Sinas admits war on drugs is far from over

DESPITE numerous anti-drug operations, the top official of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) admitted that the war on drugs remains an ‘uphill climb.’

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, the director of PRO-7, admitted on Wednesday that the police continue to struggle in the campaign against illegal drugs.

“Kun kami pangutan-on sa Region 7, challenge kaayo sa amoa (If you ask us, the problem on illegal drugs is still a big challenge),” said Sinas in a press conference yesterday.

Sinas’ comments concurred with the observation of President Rodrigo Duterte during a one-on-one televised interview on Tuesday with Presidential Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo.

During that TV interview at the Rizal Hall of Malacañang Palace, Duterte admitted that their campaign to eradicate illegal drugs is far from easy.

“It’s really a hard fight… I promised the people, tatapusin ko ‘yan. Tatapusin ko ‘yan, maniwala kayo (I will end it, trust me),” Duterte said.

Duterte also said that there are police officers and other personnel from law enforcement agencies who are still into the illegal drug trade despite his warnings.

Abundant supply

Sinas said that despite having arrested numerous suspected drug pushers and users, the supply of illegal drugs in Central Visayas, especially in Cebu, remained abundant.

On the President’s dare to policemen who dislike his policies to join Senator Antonio Trillanes IV and those who want to oust him, Sinas said there are maybe just a few of them.

Majority, he said, are satisfied with the President.

Not good

Meanwhile, Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III believes that a plot to destabilize the government or overthrow the president will not bring any good to the country.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Davide said ousting the president will disrupt the national government delivery of basic services to the people.

“He may have heard from confidential intelligence reports and he may have basis for it. But as I said, it will not be good for the country if naay ingon ana [if there is really a plot to oust him],” Davide said.

During his discussion with Panelo, Duterte revealed that his political opponents, the communists and the Magdalo Group are plotting to oust him from office.

The Magdalo Group were those soldiers, including Trillanes who was then with the Navy, who staged the Oakwood Mutiny in 2003 during the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal

Arroyo.

In Cebu, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Central Visayas Command (Centcom) earlier assured that they remain intact amid reports that the military is divided over the plight of Trillanes after the President revoked his amnesty.

Davide said he trusts the commitment of the military and the police not to participate in a coup against the government.

Meanwhile, although he denies any “formal talk” with the opposition and Magdalo group, Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founding chair Jose Maria Sison believes that the president may be ousted “anytime between now and middle of next year.”

In an interview over ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC) on Wednesday morning, Sison said the ouster may stem from the people’s frustration over the soaring prices of basic commodities.