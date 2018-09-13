1997, 2000 and 2013 make SHAABAA semis

THE 1997 –Top Shift Motors, the 2000-Core Pacific and the 2013-Hyskos Seafood Restaurant all advanced to the semifinals after they got past their respective opponents in the quarterfinal round of the 23rd SHAABAA basketball tournament last Wednesday at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.

In Division A, 1997 blew out the 1994-Corenergy, 61-43, behind the fantastic effort put forth by Roderick Mangubat who collected 23 points and 14 rebounds.

In Division B, 2000 routed the 2001-Mega Value, 62-38.

JV Canizares was unstoppable in that game, canning 25 points to go with 14 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a blocked shot.

In Division C, 2013 ousted the 2012-Island Premium Paints, 48-34.

2013’s balanced attack was led by former Cesafi Rookie of the Year Arc Gabriel Araw-Araw, who had nine points, eight assists, five steals and three rebounds.