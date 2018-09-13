Sea trips canceled anew

Five hours after clearing some boat trips from Cebu on Thursday afternoon, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG-7) again cancelled all trips starting 5 p.m until further notice.

“We have already issued a notice to mariners and at the same timw we have already informed stations and substations all over the province of Cebu and Bohol not to allow any vessel to go out in our maritime jurisdiction,” said Lt. Michael John Encina, operations officer of PCG – 7.

He said they are closely monitoring the weather to determine when it will be safe to allow sea trips to resume. Supertyphoon Ompong is expected to make landfall in Cagayan – Isabela areas on Saturday.

PCG – 7 earlier lifted the cancellation of some scheduled trips and allowed some vessels, except those bound for Leyte and Eastern Mindanao, to travel between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m owing to fair weather at the time.

In the meantime, Encina advised passengers to wait for their next travel advisory on Saturday.

The Mactan office of the state weather bureau Pagasa said Ompong (international name Mangkhut) was located 575 km east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes as of 4 p.m Thursday.

The weather is seen to improve on Sunday.