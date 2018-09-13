Long wait for 160 hopefuls of Milo-FCB Road to Barcelona PH camp

THE 160 hopefuls who joined the Milo-FCB Road to Barcelona Philippine Training Camp will have to wait until the end of the month to know if they will be part of the lucky seven who will be chosen for the ultimate experience of joining the MILO-FCB training camp in Barcelona, Spain, in November.

Milo Philippines Consumer Marketing Manager Robbie de Vera said they will be able to release the names of the seven by the end of September because the selection “is a very complicated process.”

“It involves reviewing all of the applications, all of the assessment reports coming from the local and FCB coaches. Within the next two weeks you can see that there will probably be a short list before we make a final announcement,” explained De Vera.

The value-laden partnership between Milo and Futbol Club Barcelona (FCB) has given young Filipino footballers a chance of a lifetime as the lucky seven will get to train at the same facility where the FC Barcelona trains.

Of the seven, one will be able to go on an all-expense paid trip courtesy of Milo.

Aside from being able to join the training camp, the seven will also get to tour and watch a game at Camp Nou, the home pitch of FC Barcelona.

Right after the two-day camp last weekend, De Vera said they had 40 jersey numbers but no names yet.

The 160 were given bibs with numbers during the camp for easy identification.

According to De Vera, they would continue to trim down the list until they arrive at the most deserving final seven.

According to De Vera, the lucky one who gets the free pass will likely come from a less privileged family because the experience is supposed to be life transforming for the beneficiary.

De Vera had also earlier explained that in selecting the seven, they would put more weight on the values that the young players have shown because aside from developing them as players, they also want to develop them as a good person.

This is the reason why last weekend, each skill taught to the participants was imparted along with a value, specifically the values of humility, effort, ambition, respect and teamwork, or the HEART component that both Milo and FCB espouse.

These values are not only useful in sports but also in the daily lives of the kids.