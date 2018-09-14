RAFI, Provincial Tourism hold Cebuano dance workshop

THE Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI), in partnership with the Cebu Provincial Tourism Office and the Department of Education (DepEd), held the “Sayaw, Sugboanon! Cebuano Folk Dance Workshop” last August 7-9 at the Cebu Provincial Capitol Social Hall.

The workshop trained and equipped DepEd MAPEH (Music, Arts, Physical Education and Health) teachers from various school districts of the province and cities of Cebu on the different Cebuano folk dances.

According to Joselito “Boboi” Costas, Cebu Provincial Tourism Officer, the workshop was aimed to erase the “festival” mindset and bring back the authentic Cebuano folk dances found in the different towns and cities of the province.

Facilitators of the workshop were Prof. Ceasar Nimor, dance trainor of MAPEH majors of the University of Cebu, Prof. Mila Janson, retired choreographer of Cebu Normal University, and Prof. Francita Pacaña, former director of the University of San Carlos Dance Troupe.

During the three-day workshop, the teachers learned about eight Cebuano folk dances and costume design, which is an integral part in folk dance.

The Cebuano folk dances featured in the workshop are all compiled in the Sayaw Sugbo volume 1, the primary resource material for the workshop, authored by Nimor and Janson. The book will be launched on September 21 at the Casa Gorordo Museum, after the talk on Cebuano dance research and documentation by Nimor.

The book, which includes an instructional video, will be sold at the venue at P720. Regular price is P800. For inquiries about the book, please contact 411-1700 local 24537 or visit www.facebook.com/casagorordomuseum.