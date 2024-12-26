Japan Airlines reports cyber attack, flights may be impacted
Tokyo, Japan — Japan Airlines on Thursday reported a cyber attack which it said could impact flights, without offering further details.
“We can confirm that we have been subjected to a cyber attack and are addressing the situation,” a Japan Airlines spokeswoman told AFP.
“It is likely to have an impact on flight operations moving forward,” she said.
“There is a possibility that delays and cancellations may occur,” the spokeswoman added, but said the carrier was not yet able to give details on specific delays.
Japan Airlines (JAL) — the country’s second-biggest airline after All Nippon Airways (ANA) — is just the latest Japanese company to be hit by a cyber attack.
In 2022, the government said a cyber attack was behind disruption at a Toyota supplier that forced the top-selling automaker to halt operations at domestic plants for a day.
More recently, the popular Japanese video-sharing website Niconico suspended its services in June because it was under a large-scale cyberattack, its operator said.
