PCSO: P202.5M Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot to go up in next draw

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos can still have a shot at becoming a millionaire if they can win the multimillion peso jackpot prize of the Grand Lotto 6/55 this Saturday, December 28.

This is after no one guessed the winning combination with the P202.5 million jackpot prize during the Christmas Day draw of the Grand Lotto 6/55.

With this, the Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot prize is expected to soar to more than P202.5 million in the next draw this weekend.

On Wednesday, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said that there would be a Christmas Day draw and the New Year’s Day draw.

“For the first time in PCSO history, we will have a Christmas Day draw, and a New Year’s Day draw,” PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles said in a statement.

Aside from Monday, grand Lotto 6/55 is also drawn every Wednesday and Saturday.

Since last year, the PCSO has been conducting aggressive lotto marketing campaigns dubbed “Handog Pakabog” jackpot raising schemes where they raise the jackpot of their lotto games — namely the Regular Lotto 6/42, Mega Lotto 6/45, Super Lotto 6/49, Grand Lotto 6/55, and Ultra Lotto 6/58, from P89 million, P90 million, P100 million and now P200 million.

Robles said the jackpot-raising campaigns had been resoundingly successful in boosting lotto revenues.

Meanwhile, the 6/45 Mega Lotto with a jackpot of P46 million is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Robles urged the public to support the agency’s gaming products to raise additional revenues for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps people in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions./CDN Digital

