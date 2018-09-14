‘Para Sa Broken Hearted’ to open on Oct. 3

HOW long does it take to move on from a failed relationship?

This is one of the questions raised in Viva Films’ upcoming movie, “Para Sa Broken Hearted” which is set to open in Philippine cinemas on October 3.

The film is headlined by Viva artists Yassi Pressman, Sam Concepcion, Shy Carlos, Marco Gumabao, and Louise delos Reyes.

Teasers have been released since August through Viva

Entertainment Inc.’s Facebook page. The latest clip was

released on September12.

“Gaano ka katagal mag-move on? Hanggang ngayon, hindi pa noh? Para sa’yo ang pelikulang ito, #ParaSaBrokenHearted,” the post reads.

The video shows Pressman asking the same question.

Her co-stars then answer.

“Mabilis lang,” Gumabao says.

“Days? Weeks? Months? Di ko na alam,” Concepcion

answers.

“Move on? I don’t know her,” Carlos replies.

The movie is based on the best-selling novel of the same title written by popular writer, Marcelo Santos III.

According to Viva Entertainment’s website, the novel tackles three different stories dealing with romance-drama, heartbreak, and happy endings.

This is the second novel of Santos which has been made into a movie. The first one was “Para Sa Hopeless Romantic,” which was made into a film in 2015 and featured the popular love team of James Reid and Nadine Lustre.