Golden Prince Hotel chefs win Sisig Cooking Master Award

THE 2018 Unilever Food Solutions Two-Star Certified Sisig Master is an annual regional cook-off extended to dining outlets who serve any of local cuisine and their talented cooks and chefs. Under this year’s theme of Bringing Sisig to the World, it’s a competition not only for taste but also creativity.

This year’s big winners for the Two-star category were headed by Golden Prince Hotel & Suites’ Le’Mon restaurant chefs with Chef Sherry Lyn Seno bagging first place for an over-all win and three more, all under the supervision of the hotel’s Head Chef MarlouAlmasco.

The overall winning recipe was one of a flavorful innovation of Sisig Ravioli with Garlic-Onion Yogurt Sauce and Seafood Garnishings, while the Bam-i and Sisig bruschetta with Mayo Dressing, also by Le’Mon restaurant’s Dino Inopiquez; the colorful Tamago-Sisig rolls with Dilis and Japanese Mayo by the hotel’s Japanese Chef Florence Ajon; and finally Felesisimo de la Pena’s salad appetizer of sisig on roasted eggplant, were all also crowd favorites.

The Certified Sisig Master competition was the perfect way to showcase the ingenuity of the Filipino, the creativity of the Cebuano and the global passion for fantastic fare at Golden Prince Hotel & Suites’ all day buffet restaurant, Le’Mon.

