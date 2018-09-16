Runway work shortened to accommodate diverted planes

REPAIRS done on the runway of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport were cut short last Saturday to accommodate aircraft diverted from other airports hit by typhoon Ompong.

According to officials of Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) the usual four-hour runway closure, from 1:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., was shortened to an hour to give available parking spaces for diverted aircraft going to Manila.

MCIAA said the airport has at least 15 contingency parking spaces which could be used until the weather in Luzon improves.

“In agreement with its airline partners, MCIA will accommodate diverted flights on a first-come, first-served basis provided there are aircraft parking facilities available,” a statement from the MCIAA read.

However, emergency situations such as aircraft experiencing fuel shortage or have medical emergencies will be given priority.

“MCIA will ensure available capacity is maintained for its scheduled and planned flights,” the statement said.

Flights from San Francisco, USA and Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, bound for the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) were among the diverted flights which arrived in Cebu on Saturday.

Lawyer Glenn Napuli, acting MCIAA assistant general manager however said the shortening of the hours of repair on the runway would not affect the 21-day target completion.

“Ang atong project which is atong gi-anticipate (to complete within) 21 days, naa lang siyay two days nga dili ta makatrabaho fully kay ato man gi-open. But based sa among gi-compute we are ahead sa atong schedule. Dili maapektuhan,” said Napuli.

(We are ahead of schedule so our target 21-day completion will not be affected)

He also said MCIAA will be opening its parking spaces up to Sunday until the weather improves.

“Hopefully, wala nay rains after aning bagyo para deretso deretso na ta,” he said.

(Hopefully there will be no more rains after the typhoon so work can continue.)

The runway, which is about 3,000 meters long and 30 meters wide, is being rehabilitated and is closed 1:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m for asphalt overlay.

Normal work on the runway will resume on Monday.

