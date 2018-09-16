Accused killed in police shootout in Mandaue City



A 41-year-old man subject of an arrest warrant for murder was killed in a police shootout at past 6 p.m. on Saturday in Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City, Cebu

The accused was identified as Alejandro Briones, a resident of Sitio Lomboy of the same barangay.

He was brought to the Mandaue City Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The warrant was issued by Judge Mercedita Dadole-Ygnacio of Mandaue City Regional Trial Court.

Senior Insp. Rodgene Fodutan, Jagobiao police station chief, said that Briones was asked by police officers to peacefully surrender.

Briones, however, fired his gun first, which prompted police to retaliate.

Found in the possession of the accused was a small box containing nine pieces of triangular plastic sachets of suspected shabu, cash worth P5,600, and .38 caliber revolver.

Briones was the accused in the killing of Leonard Dalaguit last year.

His name was also included in the drug watch list of the Jagobiao police station.