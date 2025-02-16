cdn mobile

Where are Cebu’s common poster areas for the 2025 polls?

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | February 16,2025 - 10:05 AM

campaign restrictions

FILE PHOTO: Campaign posters hung at a post along Escario Street Cebu City in this 2020 photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The campaign period for the senatorial and party list groups started last February 11 and will end on May 10 for this midterm elections.

In this regard, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has strictly imposed the ‘Oplan Baklas’ to remove those campaign materials that are placed outside the common poster areas.

“Premature campaigning and the violations on the use of propaganda materials starts as soon as the campaign period for the senatorial and partylist candidates also starts,” said Comelec-7 Director Francisco Pobe in a previous interview.

Common poster areas are the designated places set by Comelec where candidates can put up their election propagandas.

READ: Comelec-Mandaue sets guidelines for campaign poster placement

Below is the list of the common poster areas in various towns in Cebu Province (excluding highly urbanized cities) posted by Comelec on February 10.

 

 

 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: 2025 midterm elections, campaign posters, Cebu Daily News
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.