Where are Cebu’s common poster areas for the 2025 polls?

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | February 16,2025 - 10:05 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The campaign period for the senatorial and party list groups started last February 11 and will end on May 10 for this midterm elections.

In this regard, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has strictly imposed the ‘Oplan Baklas’ to remove those campaign materials that are placed outside the common poster areas.

“Premature campaigning and the violations on the use of propaganda materials starts as soon as the campaign period for the senatorial and partylist candidates also starts,” said Comelec-7 Director Francisco Pobe in a previous interview.

Common poster areas are the designated places set by Comelec where candidates can put up their election propagandas.

READ: Comelec-Mandaue sets guidelines for campaign poster placement

Below is the list of the common poster areas in various towns in Cebu Province (excluding highly urbanized cities) posted by Comelec on February 10.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP