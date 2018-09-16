PRC Lapu-Cordova chapter marks World First Aid Day

The World First Aid Day was celebrated by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Lapu-Lapu/Cordova Chapter last September 8 with a motorcade on Mactan island, followed by a program.

Around 10 vehicles from the Philippine Red Cross and participating barangays passed through the major thoroughfares of Lapu-Lapu City and Cordova town early morning of September 8.

Around a hundred members of the Red Cross Youth Council joined the motorcade, together with the Red Cross staff headed by chapter administrator Vic Jay Gonzal, Chairman of the Board Dr. Mario Amores and members of the Board of Director Dr. Marilyn Andales and Norman Mendoza.

The Sangguniang Kabataan Federation led by its president, Laika Tampus also participated in the event.

A half-day program after the motorcade was held at the Philippine Red Cross office at the Hoops Dome with talent presentations, first aid demonstration and first aid contest on spine board management, cardio pulmonary resuscitation, bandaging and patient lifting.

“Our bonding is not just socializing but saving lives. Let this be a pursuit of excellence,” said Dr. Amores in his message to the volunteers.

He added that the efforts of the Philippines Red Cross in giving their time, talents in the spirit of volunteerism is about preserving humanity.

Amores expressed gratitude to all the volunteers especially the Red Cross Youth Council, the Cordova Municipal government and the Lapu-Lapu City government for their undying support.

The month of September is also considered the World First Aid Month.

The following day, September 9, all the Philippine Red Cross staff, Board of Directors and volunteers also joined the Alay Lakad 2018 walk-for-a-cause initiated by Lapu-Lapu City government.

The event was attended by more than 27,000 people from the different sectors and collected around a million peso donations for the scholarship of the less privileged but deserving students.