Davide to meet with DTI to address increasing prices
Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III will meet with officials of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to discuss measures in mitigating the effect of increasing prices.
Davide said he will also meet with bus and minibus operators to appeal that they do not abruptly implement fare hike.
Vallacar Transit, the operator of Ceres Bus Liner, increased their fare matrix by P5 starting last Friday
