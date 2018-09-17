Two dead, four in critical condition after road mishap in Tabuelan

Two persons died while four are in critical condition in a road mishap in Tabuelan town, Cebu at past 9 p.m. on Sunday (Sept 16).

The fatalities were identified as Celestino Orculio, 19, and Mark Palao Jr., 23, both drivers of motorcycles which collided in Sitio Roxas North, Barangay Tabunok of the same town.

Those who are in critical condition after sustaining serious physical injuries were Crystal Mae Mahinay 18; Hipolito Guanzon, 32; Orsilino Maglente, 35; and a 17-year-old minor.

PO2 Jerramil Montebon, desk officer of Tabuelan police station, said that Orculio lost control in driving the motorcycle which resulted to the collision. Mahinay and the minor victim were passengers of Orculio, while Guanzon and Maglente were riding on board the motorcycle of Palao.

The two drivers were declared dead on arrival at Tuburan District Hospital.