Duterte slams Tommy O for facilitating release of detainees 

President Rodrigo Duterte once again took a jab at Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña during the Ompong Situation Briefing in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte on Sunday night (September 17).

The President slammed Osmeña for allegedly facilitating the release of three detainees from the Parian Police Station who were arrested for selling illegally refilled butane canisters.

“This guy must be crazy. Pupunta doon sa presuhan tapos ipa-release ‘yung mga nahuli (He went to the detention facility to secure the release of those who were arrested),” said the President.

“Those arrested by the police, he demanded the release. File-an mo ng kaso. May mga ano talaga. Eh, mga Bisaya may ganun rin. ‘Yung hindi mo maintindihan ‘yung utak. Mga g***,” he added.

(File a case against him. There are just men … even among the Bisaya. You cannot understand exactly how their minds work)

Osmeña is now facing complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman due to the incident.

However, in a previous interview, Osmeña denied he intimidated the police and demanded from them the release the inmates who violated Presidential Decree No. 1865, which prohibits the use and sale of LPG-filled butane canisters.

The mayor said the police did not object when he asked if he could take the suspects under his custody, the reason why he took them out of detention.