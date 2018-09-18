Daluz files petition to overturn suspension

The camp of suspended Cebu City Councilor Jose Daluz III has filed a petition for certiorari at the Court of Appeals (CA) on Tuesday to contest the order of the Office of the Ombudsman to suspend him for six months.

His partymates from Barug Team Rama – PDP Laban said they are confident that Daluz can go back to work in the council.

They also said that the unexplained wealth in his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net worth (SALN), which was the subject of his suspension, was “an honest acquisition”.