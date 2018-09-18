NBI starts probe on Blanco killing

Cimafranca: 2 watchmen are not in hiding

Now that the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) has stepped in to probe the death of Ronda Mayor Mariano “Nonie” Blanco III, hope is high that his killers will soon be brought to justice.

NBI-7 Acting Director Dominador Cimafranca said they decided to conduct their own investigation after receiving a request from the mayor’s family last week.

“We are in the stage of interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence. Yes, niadto na mi [sa area]. At least we already have a visual picture of the place,” Cimafranca told Cebu Daily News on Tuesday.

Watchmen are not hiding

Cimafranca said they have already taken the statements of the two watchmen who were at the mayor’s office when four armed men barged in and gunned down Blanco past 1 a.m. of September 5.

The police earlier reported that the watchmen went into hiding fearing for their lives.

“I think [they are safe]. Pag-adto namo og Ronda, naa ra man sila,” Cimafranca said.

While the police said that they are already looking into two persons of interest in the killing of Blanco, Cimafranca said they are not keen on divulging further progress in their investigation.

“The investigation is dependent on the evidence that we gather. Based on the initial release nga walay witnesses o kung naa man wala kaayo’y masulti, siguro makita nato unsa ka lisod. But ang pag-file natog kaso is evidence-based man gud. Ang NBI is always following our two pillars: legality and thoroughness,” Cimafranca said.

Parallel investigation

He said that they will also explore the possibility of recovering closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage for the possible routes that the assailants may have taken.

Cimafranca added that they will coordinate with police in their investigation since the Philippine National Police (PNP) has already formed a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to look into the killings of local chief executives.

Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III, a close friend and ally of Blanco, was the one who suggested to the family of the murdered mayor to seek the help of the NBI in solving the case.

Davide said he prefers that the NBI would conduct a parallel investigation so that they can “cover the leads that the police may not be able to pursue.”