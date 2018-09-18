Battle royale shaping up in city’s South District

PESQUERA VS ABELLANOSA

IT is still eight months before the 2019 midterm elections, but this early, the two congressional aspirants for the city’s South District have already unvieled some of their planned projects.

And while they belong to opposing political camps, Representative Rodrigo “Bebot” Abellanosa of the administration Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) and his challenger Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera of Team Rama-PDP Laban share a common campaign platform: solve the damning traffic in the city’s south portal.

Abellanosa, the proponent of the multi-million Mambaling underpass which is currently under construction, said the project is near completion and bared that he is eyeing to construct an expressway from Brgy. Sawang Calero to Brgy. Inayawan.

The P638 million project has been largely blamed for the traffic congestion in N. Bacalso Ave. and its corresponding component roads.

“I will also continue to pursue among others the funding for the Cebu City South Coastal Boulevard that will run from Brgy. Sawang Calero to Brgy. Inayawan, and have this connected to the Talisay City segment in order to assuage traffic in N. Bacalso Ave.,” said Abellanosa.

Pesquera is also pushing for improvement of traffic in the south but not after slamming Abellanosa for proceeding with the construction of the underpass.

“Mahimo pa lang unahon nato ang access road, unahon nato pag-improve ang atong side roads, ang atoang expansion sa maong area pero wa gyud ta paminawa sa pila na ta ka buwan nag antos,” said Pesquera.

(If only we started first with our access road, and improved first our side roads and conduct road expansions in the area. But they did not listen to us even if we have been suffering for months now)

Better option

Last Friday (Sept. 14), Pesquera, who is serving a fresh three-year term as city councilor, announced on her Facebook page that she will run in 2019 as Cebu City-South District Representative.

And yesterday, Pesquera claimed that she will be a “better option” than Abellanosa.

“As I mentioned, I am a better option. One, with my experience in the city council I can say I have enough experience as a legislator,” she added.

Abellanosa, who will seek reelection under BOPK, said he will just leave the decision to the voters this May 2019.

“We will just wait and listen to what the people will say in their ballots come election day,” he said.